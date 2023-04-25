Cool it: IMD says no heat wave in most parts of the country this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted relief from heatwave conditions in most parts of the country for the next six days.

"No heat-wave conditions over most parts of India during the next seven days, with no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of India during the next five days," IMD said in a report on April 24.

A western disturbance is expected to affect northeast Rajasthan, central Madhya Pradesh and southern regions of Tamil Nadu. It is also likely to affect western Himalayan Region from April 26.

Heatwaves typically occur between March and June and on rare occasions even extend to July. While Rajkot (Saurashtra & Kutch) recorded the highest temperature of 40.2°C on April 24, there is a spell of rainfall and hailstorms projected by IMD, which is expected to bring relief to the citizens.

Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated locations in Kerala on April 26 and 27, over Telangana on April 27 over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on April 28. Hailstorm activity is expected in isolated places over Telangana during April until April 26, over SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 25, Odisha on April 27, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh on April 25 and 26 and over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during April 25-27.

Moneycontrol News