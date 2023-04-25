 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Cool it: IMD says no heat wave in most parts of the country this week

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

No heat-wave conditions over most parts of the country over the next seven days and there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next five days, IMD said on April 24

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted relief from heatwave conditions in certain parts of the country for the next seven days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted relief from heatwave conditions in most parts of the country for the next six days.

"No heat-wave conditions over most parts of India during the next seven days, with no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of India during the next five days," IMD said in a report on April 24.

A western disturbance is expected to affect northeast Rajasthan, central Madhya Pradesh and southern regions of Tamil Nadu. It is also likely to affect western Himalayan Region from April 26.

Heatwaves typically occur between March and June and on rare occasions even extend to July. While Rajkot (Saurashtra & Kutch) recorded the highest temperature of 40.2°C on April 24, there is a spell of rainfall and hailstorms projected by IMD, which is expected to bring relief to the citizens.