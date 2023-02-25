 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate change risk alarming in India, need more investments to develop resilient infra: Study

Mongabay .
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

XDI CEO Rohan Hamden said that the report was released keeping in mind the demand from investors for data on climate risk at sub-sovereign and regional levels.

Based on the rankings, nine Indian states feature among the world’s top 50 at-risk states and provinces. These include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Kerala. (Picture Source: AP)

India is among the frontrunners in terms of exposure of its infrastructure to the vulnerabilities of climate change, according to a recent global physical climate risk report, prepared by the Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI). The organisation which specialises in physical climate risk analysis, assessed 2,600 regions across the world and ranked them as per their climate risks in 2050. It found that 80% of the top 50 most at-risk states and provinces in 2050 are in China, the United States or India.

The report, titled Gross Domestic Climate Risks 2023 ranked several provinces across the world by analysing 320 million assets globally and using climate models, projections, satellite images and available government data. The ranking was based on the vulnerability of these regions to eight climate change hazards which included riverine and surface flooding, coastal inundation (coastal flooding), extreme heat, forest fire, soil movement (drought-related), extreme wind and freeze thaw.

Based on the rankings, nine Indian states feature among the world’s top 50 at-risk states and provinces. These include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Kerala.

Among these, Bihar is the most vulnerable state from India ranked 22 globally, followed by Uttar Pradesh (25), Assam (28) and Rajasthan (32).

The ranking is based on aggregate damage ratio of the provinces. The damage ratio refers to the annual average loss from properties damaged by extreme weather events as a fraction of replacement cost of that property.