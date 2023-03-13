 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At 39.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records highest temperature in country for second time in March: IMD

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

The IMD had warned of a heat wave for Sunday and Monday.

For the second time in the current month, Mumbai recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing the rise in mercury to absent or delayed sea breeze.

The Santacruz observatory and the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

"This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius," said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.