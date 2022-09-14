Weather update on September 14: Light rain for north, Bengal and coastal Odisha could get heavy showers

Representative image

West Bengal, coastal Odisha and the north coast of Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness moderate to heavy rain over the next 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on September 14.

Regions in the west such as Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells during the period.

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Telangana are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours, the weather forecasting agency said.

In the north, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana and Delhi are likely to witness light rain.

Similar weather is expected in parts of interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The persistence of a cyclonic circulation has been reported over the East Central Arabian Sea near south Maharashtra and the Goa coast.

Parts of Vidarbha, Gujarat, north Konkan and Goa witnessed moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours, Skymet said in a report.

Parts of north and east India such as West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and some areas in the south like Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Kerala witnessed scattered light to moderate rain.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi got light rain. So did regions in Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar.

Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand, coastal Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.