Weather update on October 17: Regions in North-Eastern India to witness light rain

In the last 24 hours, parts of South India such as coastal Andhra Pradesh and Southern parts of Kerala witnessed light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells, the weather forecasting agency Skymet reported.

Andhra Pradesh and the islands of Lakshwadeep, Andaman and Nicobar Island witnessed light to moderate rain in the last twenty four hours.

Parts of Western India such as the north coast of Konkan and Goa and Maharashtra witnessed light rain according to Skymet's report.

Regions in North-Eastern India such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram Tripura and Meghalaya are likely to witness light rain in the next twenty four hours, the report said.

Skymet predicts that parts of Southern India such as South Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells during the next 24 hours.

Parts of Central India such as Chhattisgarh, southeast Madhya Pradesh and parts of South India such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours, according to the forecast.

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from parts of Chhattisgarh, interior parts of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, some parts of interior Odisha and West Bengal in the next 24 hours due to favourable weather conditions, Skymet reported.