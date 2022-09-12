Weather update for September 12: Light rain expected in Karnataka, parts of north, northeast India

Light to moderate rain has been forecast over the next 24 hours for parts of north, northeast, western and coastal India, with few spells of heavy rainfall in some of the areas, private weather forecaster Skymet said on September 12.

Odisha and parts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness moderate to heavy rain. In the west, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and regions in the south as Telangana and coastal Karnataka are also likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness light to moderate rain, Skymet has said.

Similar weather has been predicted for east Rajasthan and parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Ladakh, western Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness light rain.

In the last 24 hours, coastal Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and Telangana got light to moderate rain, with few heavy spells,. Skymet reported.

Western India got moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in parts of Konkan and Goa and over parts of Gujarat. Kerala and Uttarakhand also witnessed light to moderate rain with.

West Bengal, Sikkim and Madhya Maharashtra got light to moderate rain in one or two intense spells, the weather forecasting agency said.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, too, got light rain. So did Assam, Nagaland, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and eastern Rajasthan.