Weather update for August 12: Heavy rainfall to continue over central India for next few days

Widespread heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its August 12 forecast.

Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are possible in the North East in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Odisha.

"A well-marked low pressure area is lying over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal areas of Saurashtra & Kutch and southeast Pakistan. It is likely to move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast and intensify into a depression during next 12 hours over northeast Arabian Sea and its neighbourhood," the IMD said.

"The monsoon trough is also active and lies south of its normal position. Over the next five days, the monsoon trough is anticipated to be active and swing around its typical position," it added.

According to IMD statistics, East and West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will also experience heavy rainfall today.

Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, a portion of Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, the remaining portion of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, west Rajasthan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could experience light to moderate rain, according to private weather forecaster Skymet.

Good rains have been falling in Rajasthan throughout this monsoon season. Both the eastern and western regions, in fact, have seen some nice showers and are currently in the excess zone.

Data also suggests that in areas of Uttarakhand, Ladakh, the rest of North East India, as well as portions of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, light rain is probable.