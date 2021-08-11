MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Weak rainfall activity over country to continue till August 15: IMD

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12.

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

The current spell of weak monsoon over the country is likely to continue for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. However, the intense rainfall spell over northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last till August 14 and reduce thereafter, the IMD said.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15, it said.

Rainfall activity will increase over peninsular India from August 16 onwards, the IMD said.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12.

The current spell of weak monsoon conditions over the country is likely to continue till next 5 days (August 11-15), outside northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where current activities of intense rainfall spell likely to continue till August 14 with reduction thereafter, the IMD said.

Close

Related stories

According to the IMD data, from June 1 to August 10, the country received 5 per cent less rainfall than normal.

The east and northeast India meteorological division of the IMD has recorded 12 per cent less rainfall, while the northwest India and central India meteorological divisions have recorded minus 2 and 7 per cent rainfall respectively.

The south peninsula meteorological division has 8 per cent more rainfall than normal so far. The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 11-14 and reduce thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11 to 13, the IMD said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during August 11-14 and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on August 11 and 12, it said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over the western Himachal region during the next five days.

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand during August 11-15 and over Himachal Pradesh during August 12-14.
PTI
Tags: #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #rainfall #Weather
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.