English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Typhoon lashes central Japan killing one

    Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall in Western Japan.

    Reuters
    September 24, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    Typhoon

    Typhoon

    A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, triggering a landslide that killed one man, the Kyodo news agency reported.

    Some parts of the region southwest of the capital, Tokyo, got up to 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rain in the 24 hours up to Saturday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said.

    Power was cut to about 120,000 households, as of Saturday morning, according to the Chubu Electric Power Grid Co, and Central JR suspended some of its bullet trains services.

    A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide, Kyodo reported, and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir. Police were investigating whether that death was caused by the typhoon.

    Close

    Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country on Monday.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan #Japan Typhoon #rain #Typhoon Nammadol #Typhoons #Weather #world
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 08:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.