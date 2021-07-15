MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
These states will receive fresh spate of heavy rainfall till July 19, IMD predicts

Using numerical weather prediction models, the IMD has deduced that the monsoon trough will likely shift northwards along with the weakening of the east-west convergence zone starting July 15.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Representational image (PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that a fresh spell of heavy rainfall activity will be witnessed in the northern parts of the country from July 17. The Meteorological Department has also predicted the continuation of ongoing enhanced rainfall activity along the west coast till July 16.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions the following weather conditions will be experienced.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls till July 16, increasing to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over these regions from July 17 to 18.

Isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of Northwest India till July 16. There is a likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from July 17 with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and south Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 19.

Increase in rainfall over northeast India from July 17 to 19. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely till July 16 and isolated very heavy rainfall over the region from July 17 to 19.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over the Konkan region, Goa, and Karnataka over the next three days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during this time till July 17. A decrease in rainfall activity over the west coast and peninsular India is expected from July 16 to 18.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Meteorological Department #monsoon #rainfall #Weather Updates
first published: Jul 15, 2021 04:00 pm

