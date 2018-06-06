App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Southwest monsoon to hit Goa on June 7

The southwest monsoon already hit Kerala on May 29 and reached Shirali in Karnataka on May 31, he said, adding that the monsoon will cover the Konkan belt and entire Maharashtra in its path.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Goa in the next 24 hours with heavy rains being predicted at isolated places in the coastal state, Met department said today.

"The monsoon has already reached Northern Karnataka and is proceeding towards Goa. It is expected to arrive in the coastal state in the next 24 hours," India Meteorology Department's (IMD's) Goa Observatory Director M L Sahu

Goa receives 2500 mm rainfall per year."As per projections this year, the regional average of monsoon is expected to be 95 per cent which means rains would be normal," Sahu said.

Goa would receive heavy rains at isolated places while most of the areas in the state would be covered by the monsoon in the next five days, he said.

Goa commissioned a Doppler Radar, having range of 400 kms, in April last year to ensure accurate prediction of monsoon.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 02:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #India #monsoon #Weather

