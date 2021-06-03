Southwest monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said. | Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3 after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon onset over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. The Southwest Monsoon has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala, said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.



Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 3rd June, 2021, against the normal date of 1st June.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 3rd June, 2021, against the normal date of 1st June.

The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

The rainfall is expected to be well distributed, with most areas expected to receive an average to the above-average amount, Mohapatra said at a presser, as per a News 18 report.

The IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day.

Releasing its Second Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021, Mohapatra had earlier said that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole.

It is likely to be in the range of 96-104 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), Mohapatra said.

"Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 percent of Long Period Average (LPA).

"Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 4 percent," he said.

The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm.