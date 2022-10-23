English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Southwest monsoon exits from country: IMD

    IMD statistics show that post-monsoon rainfall for the country between October 1 and 23 was 104 mm, almost 65 percent more than the normal of 63.2 mm for the season.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Sunday, a week later than normal, the weather office said. India witnessed a normal monsoon season for the fourth consecutive year with 925 mm rainfall which was 106 percent of the long-period average (LPA) of 880 mm.

    "The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the remaining parts of the country today, October 23, 2022," the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. A late surge by the monsoon in September helped cut the large deficit in rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the northeast, but not before impacting the main paddy crop in some states.

    Rains continued to linger on beyond September 30, which marks the end of the southwest monsoon season, mainly due to two cyclonic circulations active over Madhya Pradesh and south Gujarat and its interaction with the mid-latitude weather systems, which brought rains to parts of north-west and central India in October.

    IMD statistics show that post-monsoon rainfall for the country between October 1 and 23 was 104 mm, almost 65 percent more than the normal of 63.2 mm for the season.

    According to the weather office, the southwest monsoon starts retreating from the northwestern parts on September 17 and withdraws completely from the country by October 15.
    PTI
    Tags: #IMD #monsoon withdrawal #rainfall #southwest monsoon #Weather
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 08:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.