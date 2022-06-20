Southwest Monsoon advances, North, Central, East India to experience thunderstorm: IMD

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh, and remaining parts of the northwest Bay of Bengal.

In a tweet, the IMD noted that thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers would continue over North, Central, and East India in the coming two days. "Thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers likely to continue over North, Central & East India during next 2 days," The IMD tweeted. "And Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh today, the 20th June 2022."



The IMD also indicated that the west coast region might experience heavy rainfall. "Intense spell of rainfall along the west coast during next 5 days," IMD said in a tweet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, the PTI reported.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.

The weather office had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

It issued a 'Yellow' alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday.

(With Inputs from PTI)