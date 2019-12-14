Snowfall in major tourist places of Himachal

The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.
Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri received snowfall overnight, the meteorological department said on December 14.
Dalhousie received the highest snowfall (60 cm) in the state, followed by Kufri (20 cm), Manali (10 cm) and Shimla (8 cm), between 5.30 pm on December 13 and 8.30 am on December 14, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.
The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.
Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa also witnessed 13 cm snowfall each during the period, he added.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 11:00 am