App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Snowfall in major tourist places of Himachal

The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri received snowfall overnight, the meteorological department said on December 14.

Dalhousie received the highest snowfall (60 cm) in the state, followed by Kufri (20 cm), Manali (10 cm) and Shimla (8 cm), between 5.30 pm on December 13 and 8.30 am on December 14, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.

Close
Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa also witnessed 13 cm snowfall each during the period, he added.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 11:00 am

tags ##Indian mythology #heavy snowfall #Himachal Pradesh #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.