Snowfall in major tourist places of Himachal

Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri received snowfall overnight, the meteorological department said on December 14.

Dalhousie received the highest snowfall (60 cm) in the state, followed by Kufri (20 cm), Manali (10 cm) and Shimla (8 cm), between 5.30 pm on December 13 and 8.30 am on December 14, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.