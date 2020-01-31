Shimla receives highest snowfall this January in 8 years

Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received the highest snowfall this January in eight years, the meteorological department said. The famous tourist spot received 89.4 cm snowfall this year. The figure was 95 cm in the same month in 2012, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Shimla received 96.6 cm snowfall in January in 2004 and 109.4 cm in 1993, he added.

In Shimla district this year, Jubbal got 38.5 cm snowfall, Theog 82 cm, Khadrala 160.5 cm, Sarahan 81 cm, Kotkhai 32 cm and Mashobra 47.5 cm.

Besides tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa witnessed 168.4 cm snowfall this month, the second highest for the month in the last 30 years. Earlier in January 2008, Kalpa received 182 cm snowfall.

On the contrary, Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong witnessed only 32.8 cm snow this month which is quite less than the normal, he added. Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti received 114.5 cm snowfall whereas Sumdo 35 cm.

In Kullu district, Kothi witnessed 171.5 cm snowfall, Manali 48 cm and Banjar 25cm.

Chamba's Bharmour witnessed 69.3 cm snow whereas Mandi's Bijahi and Janheli received 75.7 cm and 47 cm respectively.

In Solan district, Solan city and Kandaghat each received 3 cm snow.