Rain in Mumbai today: IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane on September 22. IMD's Mumbai centre has issued the warning for over 15 districts in Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from September 23, IMD said.

"Mumbai, Thane received isolated moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours. On September 22, very heavy rains at isolated places are possible," KS Hosalikar, head of IMD Mumbai, said.

Mumbai and Thane could get very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Traffic jam and waterlogging on city roads is possible, he added.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on till September 23.

IMD has also warned of localised flooding of roads, water-logging in low lying areas, disruption of traffic, occasional gusty winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph along and off the coast, damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have batters parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha, in the last 24 hours. Three people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last two days as heavy showers continued to lash several parts of the state.

In Karnataka, a majority of rivers are in spate following heavy downpour in the past few days while the situation remained grim in worst-hit Udupi district where floods waters were yet to recede.

IMD on September 21 forecasted very heavy rainfall for Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori districts in Madhya Pradesh and issued an orange alert. It issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains, and a similar alert for lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore.

The heavy downpour also continued in parts of Odisha due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Keeping in view the weather forecast, the state government issued a fresh advisory to the District Collectorsto remain prepared for any possible water-logging, flash floodand landslide in the hilly areas.