Apr 13, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parts of South, North East India to witness rains, thunderstorm: IMD in 'severe weather warning'

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning and predicted "heavy rains" at isolated places over Kerala tomorrow.

Isolated places over sub­-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal and interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu are also very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

"Squally weather with wind speed occasionally reaching 40­-50 kmph is very likely to prevail over the Maldives-­Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya Odisha, north interior Karnataka on Sunday.

