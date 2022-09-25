English
    No morning rain in Delhi, light drizzle forecast during day

    September 25, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    There was no rain in Delhi Sunday morning after three consecutive days of intermittent precipitation, but the weather department has forecast light drizzle during the day. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am is 93 per cent, they said. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain and drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 29 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain and drizzle during the day.

    In the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, received 18.6 mm rainfall while the Palam station recorded 23.7 mm rainfall. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the good (49) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 11:03 am
