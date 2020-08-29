172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|weather-trends|mumbai-receives-3038-mm-rainfall-so-far-heavy-rains-to-continue-till-august-30-5771941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai receives 3,038 mm rainfall so far, heavy rains to continue till August 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane region for August 29.

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has already received 3,000 mm of rainfall this year. The city breached the 3,000-mark after receiving moderate showers on August 28. Last year, Mumbai had received 3,695.6 mm rainfall between June and October.

Mumbai has been receiving incessant rainfall since August 28 and it is expected to continue through August 29 till August 30. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane region for August 29, reported the Times of India.

The Colaba weather observatory has informed that South Mumbai received 108 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on August 28 and 8.30 am on August 29. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory has informed that the suburban Mumbai has received 85.4 mm rainfall during the same time period.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, Western Region, IMD, said: “Due to the well-marked low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh and the lower-level wind convergence over the northwest region, north Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Sunday morning. Thereafter the intensity is likely to reduce.”

This monsoon, Mumbai has recorded 3,038.5 mm rainfall so far. Both suburban Mumbai and south Mumbai received 61 percent excess rainfall this season. The city can expect another month of rainfall as the monsoon withdrawal date is October 8.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Indian Meteorological Department #mumbai #Mumbai Rains

