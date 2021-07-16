MARKET NEWS

Mumbai Rains: Very heavy rainfall lashes metropolitan region; may remain intense for some time, warns IMD

Mumbai Rains: Radar indicates that this spell of very heavy rainfall may continue for some time, IMD's Deputy Director-General of Meteorology said.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
A woman crosses a road as it rains in Mumbai, India (File image: Reuters/Hemanshi Kamani). Image from September 2019

A woman crosses a road as it rains in Mumbai, India (File image: Reuters/Hemanshi Kamani). Image from September 2019


The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed ‘very intense spells’ of rainfall on the morning of July 16. The rainfall has continued to lash the financial hub as of 8.30 am.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said in a tweet that it had been raining “very heavily” in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city for three-four hours with “water logging at many places”.

Hosalikar also shared records of the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) data for Mumbai in the tweet. Mira Road had received 73 millimetre rainfall during the period. Juhu (136 mm) Mahalaxmi (56.5) Santa Cruz (25.1), Bandra (141), Bhayandar (53) and Dahisar (76.5) had also received heavy rainfall, according to Hosalikar.

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains were running 20-25 minutes late, Central Railway said. The slow line traffic between Kurla-Vidyavihar had been diverted to the fast line. Harbor Line was also running 20-25 minutes late. However, the Trans-Harbor Line was functioning smoothly, it added in a tweet at 8.15 am.

“Water logging being reported at several places and there is no change in RF (rainfall) intensity. Mumbai radar indicates that this spell could be intense to very intense for some time,” Hosalikar said in another tweet.

Besides Mumbai, the districts of Thane, Raigad and Sindhudurg are likely to receive heavy rainfall up to 10 am, All India Radio reported citing the IMD.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #mumbai #Weather
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:58 am

