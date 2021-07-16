Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, local train services hit

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed ‘very intense spells’ of rainfall on the morning of July 16. The rainfall has continued to lash the financial hub as of 8.30 am. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said in a tweet that

it had been raining “very heavily” in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city for three-four hours with “water logging at many places”.

Hosalikar also shared records of the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) data for Mumbai in the tweet. Mira Road had received 73 millimetre rainfall during the period. Juhu (136 mm) Mahalaxmi (56.5) Santa Cruz (25.1), Bandra (141), Bhayandar (53) and Dahisar (76.5) had also received heavy rainfall, according to Hosalikar.

The rains have lead to water-logging on tracks at a few places and affecting the local train services. The suburban trains on the Central Railway's main line as well as the Harbour line are running 20 to 25 minutes behind their schedule, an official said. Local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A civic official said that the city has been witnessing downpour since early morning, but its suburbs have reported more rainfall.

The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road. Traffic was affected and over 85 buses were forced to either cancel or divert the routes including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala.