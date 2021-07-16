MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Live now
auto refresh
July 16, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, local train services hit

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road. Traffic was affected and over 85 buses were forced to either cancel or divert the routes including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed ‘very intense spells’ of rainfall on the morning of July 16. The rainfall has continued to lash the financial hub as of 8.30 am. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said in a tweet that

it had been raining “very heavily” in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city for three-four hours with “water logging at many places”.

Hosalikar also shared records of the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) data for Mumbai in the tweet. Mira Road had received 73 millimetre rainfall during the period. Juhu (136 mm) Mahalaxmi (56.5) Santa Cruz (25.1), Bandra (141), Bhayandar (53) and Dahisar (76.5) had also received heavy rainfall, according to Hosalikar.

The rains have lead to water-logging on tracks at a few places and affecting the local train services. The suburban trains on the Central Railway's main line as well as the Harbour line are running 20 to 25 minutes behind their schedule, an official said. Local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A civic official said that the city has been witnessing downpour since early morning, but its suburbs have reported more rainfall.

The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road. Traffic was affected and over 85 buses were forced to either cancel or divert the routes including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala.
  • July 16, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | As the Mithi river crossed the dangerous mark following a heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has shifted 250 people from the low-lying Kranti Nagar slum, Kurla to Bail Bazar Municipal School, the Indian Express reported.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 16, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | K S Hosalikar says Severe weather is very unbiased & it affects all

    Its happening across with World; Severe weather is very unbiased &it affects all ! Severe floods hv become common news,flash floods,cloud burst,extreme rains,severe land slides.. Today Mumbai too recd 255 mm rains& at few places 200 and in just few hrs. Acid test for forecasters

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | K S Hosalikar says Mumbai recorded 255 mm of rainfall

    A fast forward for the extremely heavy rains, 255 mm in Mumbai recorded today morning of 16 July through Mumbai radar observations where one can see how intense cloud bands further intensified and moved across Mumbai Thane in last couple of hrs.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | IMD: Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 16, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Images from Roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area due to rains

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates | Due to the rains, buses have been diverted. Here are the new routes

    Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates | Due to the rains, buses have been diverted. Here are the new routes
  • July 16, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates | Due to waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes: Central railway CPRO

    Due to heavy rain & waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. Slow line traffic b/w Kurla-Vidyavihar diverted on fast line. Harbor line also running 20-25 mins late. Trans- Harbor line traffic is running smoothly: Central railway CPRO

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 16, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates | Visuals from Chunabhatti railway station as the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates | Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.