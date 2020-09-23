Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains disrupt rail, road traffic; rainfall likely to continue today, says IMD

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday after IMD predicted very heavy to heavy rainfall in the region. The rainfall, which started late on the afternoon of September 22, has inundated several areas, including low-lying areas in Sion, Wadala, Dadar, of Mumbai. Traffic jams were also reported from areas in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir due to incessant rainfall and waterlogging. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since September 22, according to IMD.

Central Railway has suspended suburban services between CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion, Kurla, Chunabhatti and Masjid. Shuttle services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond, and Vashi-Panvel, the Central Railway said in its latest update. Several long-distance trains are also being rescheduled, CR said.