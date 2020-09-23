Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains disrupt rail, road traffic; rainfall likely to continue today, says IMD
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Several streets and low-lying areas in Mumbai and suburbs have been waterlogged due to overnight rains. Road traffic has also been badly hit.
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday after IMD predicted very heavy to heavy rainfall in the region. The rainfall, which started late on the afternoon of September 22, has inundated several areas, including low-lying areas in Sion, Wadala, Dadar, of Mumbai. Traffic jams were also reported from areas in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir due to incessant rainfall and waterlogging. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since September 22, according to IMD.Central Railway has suspended suburban services between CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion, Kurla, Chunabhatti and Masjid. Shuttle services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond, and Vashi-Panvel, the Central Railway said in its latest update. Several long-distance trains are also being rescheduled, CR said. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Mumbai weather:
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane
CR reschedules, terminates long-distance trains
Central Railway suspends local train services
Mumbai received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs on Wednesday, a MeT official said. Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic.
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD issues orange alert, predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at some places in Mumbai and Thane during the day. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, said that 122.2 mm rain was recorded at Colaba and 273.6 mm at Santacruz till 5.30 am.
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, several locations have been waterlogged and buses are being diverted. Here are the diversions issued by BEST:
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | Due to continuous and very heavy rains, traffic on all lines on Mumbai Suburban section between Churchgate and Dadar is suspended from 8.15 am: Western Railway
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | Dedicated COVID-19 hospital, Mumbai's Nair Hospital, flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. The city has received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours: BMC
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday for all private and government establishments, except essentail service. BMC Commissioner has appealed to public to remain indoors.
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | WR local train update:
First train on DN fast ex Churchgate started at 07.50 Hrs for Virar.
First train on UP fast ex Andheri for Churchgate started at 07.50 Hrs
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | Several BEST buses have been diverted due to sever waterlogging in parts of Mumbai. Check details:
Mumbai rains LIVE updates | Waterlogging at Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, JJ Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar, Worli Sea Face. All wards are working actively to dewater the water logged areas: BMC