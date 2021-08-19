MP: IMD issues yellow alert warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms in 21 districts

Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 19 issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes in 21 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) with thunderstorms and lightning may hit isolated places of Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Niwari, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, and Narsinghpur districts.

The alert, which is valid till August 20 morning, also covers Chhindwara, Seoni, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Betul, and Dhar districts, senior meteorologist PK Saha of the IMD's Bhopal office said.

The weather department has also forecast rain or thundershowers for most places in 10 divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the second wet spell this month. The first spell had ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions in the northern part of the state, which left 24 persons dead.

At least eight districts in the state received heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm), while Singrauli in eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded very heavy showers (123 mm) in the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on August 19, an IMD official said.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Gwalior and Sidhi, bringing in moisture and causing rains, Saha said, adding that the wet spell is expected to continue for the next two to three days.