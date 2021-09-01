Monsoon Updates | Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected

A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street during monsoon rains Jammu, India, Monday, July 12, 2021. India’s monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Delhi saw just 10 rainy days in August; air quality worsened: Delhi recorded just 10 rainy days in August, the lowest in seven years, and a cumulative rainfall of 214.5 mm, lower than the average of 247 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Nearly two-thirds of the total rainfall (138.8mm) was recorded in a single day, August 21. It was also the highest downpour in a day in August in 14 years. Experts have attributed the uneven distribution of rainfall to climate change.

The national capital had recorded 237 mm rainfall and 18 rainy days in August 2019. There were 16 such rainy days in the corresponding period in 2018 and 19 in 2017. The fewer rainy days also had an impact on the air pollution levels in the city.

Rajasthan to assess losses caused to farmers due to scanty rains: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to form a joint survey team to assess the losses caused to farmers in various districts due to scanty rainfall, the state government said.

Based on its report, the process of giving out compensation will commence under the crop insurance scheme, it said. Rajasthan has received 12.30 percent less than normal rainfall till August 31.

Fourteen districts – Sirohi, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Sri Ganganagar, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, and Udaipur – have received deficit rainfall, while only five – Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Kota and Sawai Madhopur – have received above-normal rainfall, the statement said.

Rains cause flooding in rural Aurangabad; landslide blocks ghat: Heavy rains left many areas in Kannad taluka of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district inundated and also caused a landslide which blocked the Autram ghat bordering Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts, officials said.

Rains lash Palghar district, one dead: Rains pounded Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district and at least one person died in related incidents, a local official said. Jignesh Bharat Davne (23), resident of Zai Mangelpada in Talasari area, was washed away with two others in the Zai creek. While the other two survived, Davne was declared dead at Umbargaon government hospital, said chief of the District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam.

Water entered houses in Bordi, Gholwad and Chikle villages in the morning after it rained all night, said district police''s spokesperson Sachin Nevadkar. Inspector Ravindra Pakhre of Gholwad police station and his team rescued at least 100 people from Dhundiapada, Babultalo and Marwad localities of Bordi and shifted them to Vishram Dham near the Camping Ground in the village.

Those evacuated included 45 senior citizens and some children too, police said. Several low-lying areas were flooded in neighbouring Thane district too, officials said.

Rainfall activities revive in Rajasthan; 2 dead in lightning strike: Rainfall activities have revived in parts of Rajasthan, with light to moderate downpour being recorded in many places, the meteorological department office said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Almora MP Ajay Tamta visit rain-hit areas of Pithoragarh: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the rain-ravaged areas of Dharchula sub division in Pithoragarh, met the affected people and distributed relief cheques among them.

Five people including women and children were killed and two others went missing after heavy rains flattened houses in Jumma village in Dharchula area of the district.

Accompanied by Almora MP Ajay Tamta, Dhami offered relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each among the next of kin of the deceased and promised to pay them an additional Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

: Heavy rains lashed Valsad district and other areas of south Gujarat, causing inundation in many low-lying areas, officials said. Besides, two persons died after being struck by lightning in Mehsana district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an “active wet spell" over the next few days. From 6 am till noon on Tuesday, heavy showers lashed several parts of Valsad district, with its Umargam taluka receiving 225 mm rain and Vapi-109 mm downpour, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

One injured in landslide amid rains in Mumbai: One person was injured in a landslide reported in Saki Naka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body evacuated 100 people from Kurar village in Malad after rocks slid from a hill, as heavy rains lashed the western suburb. In an incident, some stones slid on a top of a house near a public toilet on GMM Road in Saki Naka, the official said.

Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected: Rains lashed many parts of the national capital and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city. Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain and thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today. Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 percent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics.