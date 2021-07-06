Monsoon Update | Southwest monsoon to reach Delhi by July 10: IMD

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The weather department has said that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in the last 15 years. The forecast came as hot weather conditions continued in north India on July 5.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius. Delhi, however, is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on July 6 with minimum and maximum temperature settling at around 29 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hot weather continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with temperature in Gurugram touching 41.8 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are expected to further rise in the region during the next two-three days. Gurugram, which recorded four notches above normal maximum temperature, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Monsoon arrival in Delhi

The southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in the last 15 years, news agency PTI cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

"The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10," IMD said.

The weather system is very likely to increase rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10, it said.

Earlier, the IMD forecast that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

(With inputs from PTI)