Monsoon update: Southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

With the southwest monsoon advancing at a good pace, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said conditions are favourable for it to cover the entire West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the south Gujarat region, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, the IMD said.

Here are the latest updates about monsoon rain in India

> May received the second-highest rainfall in 121 years, the IMD said in its monthly report, attributing two back-to-back cyclones and western disturbances for the record precipitation.

> It also said that at 34.18 degrees Celsius, the average maximum temperature over India this May was the fourth lowest since 1901.

> The southwest monsoon on June 10 set in over Odisha and is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the state in the next two days in India. The IMD said monsoon had covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam and parts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha and Puri districts.

> "Conditions are favourable for further advance(ment) of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of north Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours," IMD said.

> The IMD said strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India over the next four days.

> Southwest monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days ahead of its normal course, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for districts in Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions.

> Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior, received showers in the last 24 hours, said PK Saha, senior meteorologist of IMD Bhopal.

> A red alert has been sounded in Raigad district of Maharashtra, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration to shift over 1,000 people from 20 villages to safer places. The district received an average rainfall of 58 mm in the last 24 hours, Collector Nidhi Choudhary said in a release.

> Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been positioned in various parts of Maharashtra in view of the prediction of heavy rains in certain parts of the state, the force chief said. Four teams have been based in Ratnagiri, two each in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Raigad, Thane and one in Kurla (east Mumbai suburb), NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said in a tweet.