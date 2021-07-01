Monsoon Update | Severe heat wave sweeps Delhi, rainfall still a week away

File image: A vendor drinks water on a summer day amid an intense heat wave (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A severe heat wave swept Delhi on June 30 with the temperature reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far in 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department said that respite from the heat was unlikely anytime soon as monsoon rainfall is at least a week away.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s official marker, was seven notches above normal, news agency PTI cited weather officials as saying.

Severe heat wave sweeps Delhi

Most of the monitoring stations in Delhi recorded a severe heat wave with their respective maximum temperatures remaining at least seven notches above the average.

A severe heat wave seared Lodhi Road (43.7 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar (44.2), Ridge (44), Mungeshpur (44.3), Najafgarh (44.4), Pitampura (44.3) and Narela (43.7), the news agency reported citing IMD data.

According to the IMD, a ‘severe heat wave’ is declared if the upward change from the normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted another heat wave for July 1 at a time when a layer of dust hovered over Delhi, pushing the air quality into the poor zone.

Monsoon still a week away

Conditions are predicted to become favourable for the advancement of monsoon into the National Capital Region by July 7, the IMD said. The last time the monsoon arrived so late in Delhi was on July 7 in 2012.

Earlier, the IMD forecast that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

(With inputs from PTI)