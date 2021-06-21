Monsoon Update | Progress of monsoon over Delhi, nearby region likely to be slow: IMD

File image of a rainy day in New Delhi

Southwest monsoon’s progress over parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is likely to be slow as "large-scale features are not favourable" for its advance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 20.

The weather department said that wind pattern, by numerical models, does not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over north India during the forecast period.

On June 17, the IMD said that the impact of mid-latitude westerly on the monsoon was likely to continue till June 23, hence, its advance into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi was not likely during the period.

IMD further said the monsoon flow pattern was likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India is likely during the period.

Earlier, the IMD forecast that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

By June 13, the monsoon covered Madhya Pradesh, entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, northern Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab, and all of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The southwest monsoon reaches western Rajasthan by the first week of July. The region is also its last outpost in the country to cover. It reaches northwest Rajasthan late and also withdraws from there early. The southwest monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then it made rapid progress covering many parts of east, west, south, and central India before the normal date.

In 2020, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and had covered the entire country by June 29.

