Monsoon Update On September 1 | Eastern India may witness light to moderate rain

A trough is seen extending from the cyclonic circulation over Southern Tamil Nadu to Central parts of Madhya Pradesh across interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, Skymet reported on September 1.

Skymet predicts that regions in eastern India like Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, parts of Bihar, northeast Uttar Pradesh, are likely to witness light to moderate rain with heavy spells in the next 24 hours.

The same is also likely to happen over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Regions in Northeast India such as Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh are also likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours.

Northern India may also witness light rain in areas in Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the agency forecast.

Karnataka's capital city is witnessing the overflow of its lakes due to heavy rains and the roads were also inundated. Due to this the Karnataka government has decided to remove properties that block the flow of rainwater.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim witnessed light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the last 24 hours, according to Skymet's report.

Regions in Assam, sub–Himalayan West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and over central parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced scattered light to moderate rainfall, the weather forecasting agency reported.

Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Lakshadweep.

Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, interior Karnataka and Telangana witnessed light rain in the last 24 hours.