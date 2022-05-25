Monsoon Update on May 25 | East Assam, coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu get isolated but heavy spells of rain

(File Image: ANI)

East Assam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu experienced isolated heavy spells of rain on May 25. In the northeast, Assam and Tripura and parts of Gangetic West Bengal experienced light to moderate rainfall, a Skymet report said.

Light rain also occurred over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, central and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and at isolated pockets of Lakshadweep, Telangana, Odisha, North Konkan and Gujarat, according to Skymet's report.

Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells in parts of Southern India such as Kerala, south coastal Karnataka and in some parts of Northeast India such as eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Rain is also expected in Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, the weather forecasting company said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, south and east Uttar Pradesh may experience light rain, while heatwave-like conditions are possible over parts of west Rajasthan, Skymet said.





