    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Monsoon Update on May 25 | East Assam, coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu get isolated but heavy spells of rain

    Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and south and east Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience light rain, while heatwave-like conditions may persist over parts of west Rajasthan

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    (File Image: ANI)


    East Assam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu experienced isolated heavy spells of rain on May 25.  In the northeast, Assam and Tripura and parts of Gangetic West Bengal experienced light to moderate rainfall, a Skymet report said.

    Light rain also occurred over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, central and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and at isolated pockets of Lakshadweep, Telangana, Odisha, North Konkan and Gujarat, according to Skymet's report.

    Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells in parts of Southern India such as Kerala, south coastal Karnataka and in some parts of Northeast India such as eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Rain is also expected in Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, the weather forecasting company said.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, south and east Uttar Pradesh may experience light rain, while heatwave-like conditions are possible over parts of west Rajasthan, Skymet said.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #monsoon #Monsoon Tracker #Weather #Weather Prediction
    first published: May 25, 2022 05:16 pm
