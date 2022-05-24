English
    Monsoon Update on May 24 | Andaman and Nicobar Islands awash with heavy rain

    Skymet predicts that regions in the Southern part of India such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and south Karnataka are likely to experience light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
    (Representative Image, Image Credit : ANI)

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been awash with heavy rains according to a Skymet report. Delhi-NCR and Southwest Uttar Pradesh experienced light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells.

    Thundershowers with isolated intense spells, lightning strikes, and hailstorms hit parts of Northern India such as  Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, said the weather forecasting agency.

    Rain activities are likely to reduce over the Western Himalayas, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh in the next twenty-four hours, Skymet mentioned in a report.

    Day and night temperatures dropped significantly over Northwest Central and East India during the past twenty-four hours. This drop in temperature is likely to be followed by a gradual increase in day and night temperatures over Northwest and Central India, Skymet predicted.

    Regions in Southern India such as Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, and isolated pockets of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells, the weather forecasting company predicted.

    Light to moderate rain may occur over parts of Southern India such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, south Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, Skymet predicted.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Weather #India
    first published: May 24, 2022 05:27 pm
