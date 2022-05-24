Monsoon Update on May 24 | Andaman and Nicobar Islands awash with heavy rain

(Representative Image, Image Credit : ANI)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been awash with heavy rains according to a Skymet report. Delhi-NCR and Southwest Uttar Pradesh experienced light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells.

Thundershowers with isolated intense spells, lightning strikes, and hailstorms hit parts of Northern India such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, said the weather forecasting agency.

Rain activities are likely to reduce over the Western Himalayas, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh in the next twenty-four hours, Skymet mentioned in a report.

Day and night temperatures dropped significantly over Northwest Central and East India during the past twenty-four hours. This drop in temperature is likely to be followed by a gradual increase in day and night temperatures over Northwest and Central India, Skymet predicted.

Regions in Southern India such as Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, and isolated pockets of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells, the weather forecasting company predicted.

Light to moderate rain may occur over parts of Southern India such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, south Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, Skymet predicted.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes