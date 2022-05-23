Monsoon Update on May 23 | Skymet says monsoon has started as heatwave relents

Skymet said the heat wave is abating and monsoon has begun after several parts of the country witnessed light to moderate rain and a few isolated heavy spells.

Dust storms and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will witness isolated heavy rainfalls, according to the weather forecasting agency.

Rain will increase over western Himalayas and parts of Uttar Pradesh on May 23. It is also likely that West Bengal, parts of Sikkim, Mizoram, Tripura, parts of Kerala and isolated pockets of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will see light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.

Conditions are becoming favourable for some parts of the country as northeast and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will likely see scattered light to moderate rain.

Skymet predicts that north and east Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness scattered light rain with one or two moderate spells and some relief from the heat.

It is possible that isolated light rain will give relief to areas in Konkan and Goa, south Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.