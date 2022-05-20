Monsoon update on May 20 | Check the weather update for Delhi, Rajasthan and other states

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were soaked by heavy rainfall and the coastal regions of Karnataka saw light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells, Skymet said in its report on May 20.

Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurred over coastal and North interior Karnataka and at isolated pockets of South Madhya Maharashtra and south Chhattisgarh.

North-eastern India was also hit by rainfall. Scattered light to moderate rainfall was seen in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Regions such as Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland experienced light rainfall.

A cyclonic circulation is over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka, the weather forecasting company said.

Regions in North India such as west Rajasthan, isolated pockets of east Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, South Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continued to swelter under the effects of a heatwave.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka are likely to witness heavy rain, Skymet predicted.

It also said that North India’s various regions such as East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, South Punjab, South Haryana and isolated pockets of Delhi NCR may experience heat wave-like conditions. An isolated thunderstorm or adjust storm may occur over parts of Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Delhi.