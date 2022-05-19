Monsoon update on May 19 | Check the weather update for Meghalaya, Assam, and other states

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon. In the next 48 hours, it is likely to enter the regions near the South and Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of the South Arabian Sea, Skymet said in its report on May 19.

North-Eastern India saw moderate to heavy rain occurring over many parts of Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours. Light rain occurred over Tamil Nadu, parts of Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Few regions in Northern India such as North Haryana, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, and isolated pockets of North Punjab witnessed light rainfall, the weather forecasting company said.

Skymet has predicted that Northern regions such as South Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Odisha, and isolated pockets of Rajasthan may experience a heatwave in the next 48 hours.

Down south, regions in coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells tomorrow.

Skymet’s report suggests that light to moderate rain may occur over parts of Northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Eastern parts of Bihar, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, and parts of Himachal Pradesh.