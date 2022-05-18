Monsoon update on May 18 | Check the weather update for Kerala, Karnataka, and other states

Northern India breathed a sigh of relief after light rain soothed the heat-wave-affected areas of North Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. (Representative image)

There was no heat wave over any part of the country in the last 24 hours and favorable conditions indicate that the Southwest monsoon is going to advance over parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands, and some parts of East Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, Skymet said in its report on May 18.

After moderate to heavy rains occurred over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, and South interior Karnataka, moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue over coastal Karnataka, parts of Kerala, and south interior Karnataka. A cyclonic circulation is over Kerala and adjoining parts of south interior Karnataka extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, the weather forecasting company said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as over parts of Sikkim and West Assam are also likely to receive a moderate to heavy downpour.

North-Eastern India witnessed scattered light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurring over the regions of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Sikkim.

Scattered light rain with few moderate spells occurred over Lakshadweep, Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Jammu Kashmir, and interior Tamil Nadu.

Light to moderate rainfall with one or two heavy spells is expected to continue over Northeast India, Rayalaseema, parts of Lakshadweep, North interior Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu, and south Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and in isolated pockets of East Bihar, the report said.

Light rain is also likely to occur in the Western Himalayas, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and in isolated pockets of south Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Skymet predicted.





