Monsoon update on May 17: Check out the weather update for Tamil Nadu, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and other states

Representative Image Photo Credit: ANI

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance in some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands, and some parts of East Centre Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

Moderate to heavy rain occurred over the North-East during the last 24 hours, in states like Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Light rain has also occurred over east Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and in isolated pockets of Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The heatwave has continued in Northern India in isolated pockets of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh.

According to a Skymet report, a Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast Arabian sea. A cyclonic circulation is also seen over Punjab's adjoining area.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue over North-East India in states like Meghalaya, parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Parts of Northern India including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to face heat wave-like conditions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes