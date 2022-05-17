English
    Monsoon update on May 17: Check out the weather update for Tamil Nadu, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and other states

    According to a Skymet weather update, heavy to moderate rainfall is expected in south Karnataka, and Kerala, even as Northern states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will continue to bear the brunt of heatwave.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    Representative Image Photo Credit: ANI

    Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance in some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands, and some parts of East Centre Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

    Moderate to heavy rain occurred over the North-East during the last 24 hours, in states like Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Light rain has also occurred over east Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and in isolated pockets of Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

    The heatwave has continued in Northern India in isolated pockets of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh.

    According to a Skymet report, a Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast Arabian sea. A cyclonic circulation is also seen over Punjab's adjoining area.

    In the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue over North-East India in states like Meghalaya, parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Parts of Northern India including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to face heat wave-like conditions. 



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 17, 2022 03:07 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.