Monsoon Update on June 27 | Light to moderate rain expected in parts of West Bengal, Assam

Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells occurred over Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Konkan, and Goa, and at one or two places over South Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on June 27.

Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, and Gujarat.

Skymet has predicted light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, parts of coastal Karnataka, parts of Gujarat, Interior Maharashtra, south Madhya Pradesh and at one or two places over Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

Light to moderate rain may occur over the rest of Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh, part of East Rajasthan, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.