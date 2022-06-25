 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monsoon Update on June 25 | South Gujarat, Coastal Maharashtra likely to receive moderate rainfall

Jun 25, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells may occur over states like Maharashtra coast, South Gujarat, sections of Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and areas of suh-Himalayan West Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Representative Image Image Credits: Reuters

A large trough, a belt of low pressure formation extending to a large area, is seen over the South Gujarat coast to the Karnataka coast, Skymet Weather has reported

Jharkhand and adjoining parts of Odhisha will also witness cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.
Scattered rainfall is likely to take place over Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal and sections of Eastern Gujarat.

