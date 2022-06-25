Monsoon Update on June 25 | South Gujarat, Coastal Maharashtra likely to receive moderate rainfall

A large trough, a belt of low pressure formation extending to a large area, is seen over the South Gujarat coast to the Karnataka coast, Skymet Weather has reported

Light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells may occur over states like Maharashtra coast, South Gujarat, sections of Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and areas of suh-Himalayan West Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Jharkhand and adjoining parts of Odhisha will also witness cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Scattered rainfall is likely to take place over Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal and sections of Eastern Gujarat.