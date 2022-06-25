English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Monsoon Update on June 25 | South Gujarat, Coastal Maharashtra likely to receive moderate rainfall

    Light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells may occur over states like Maharashtra coast, South Gujarat, sections of Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and areas of suh-Himalayan West Bengal within the next 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    Representative Image Image Credits: Reuters

    Representative Image Image Credits: Reuters


    A large trough, a belt of low pressure formation extending to a large area, is seen over the South Gujarat coast to the Karnataka coast, Skymet Weather has reported

    Light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells may occur over states like Maharashtra coast, South Gujarat, sections of Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and areas of suh-Himalayan West Bengal within the next 24 hours.

    Jharkhand and adjoining parts of Odhisha will also witness cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

    Scattered rainfall is likely to take place over Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal and sections of Eastern Gujarat.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat #Maharashtra #Mosoon #rainfall
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.