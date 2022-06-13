Monsoon Update on June 13 | Southwest Monsoon reaches parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal; heat wave continues in Delhi

Representative image

Parts of the Arabian Sea, some parts of Gujarat, the entire Konkan region, and parts of Western India such as Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Karnataka were all hit by the Southwest Monsoon on June 13. The Indian Meteorological Department said that it had also expanded into certain areas of Telangana and Rayalaseema, more regions of Tamil Nadu, most of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of Bihar.

Parts of North-Eastern India such as Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells. Parts of Kerala and coastal Karnataka in Southern India also experienced light to moderate rainfall, Skymet reported.

Parts of North India such as Delhi, south Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar experienced heat wave-like conditions while light rain occurred over other parts of Northern India such as Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and North Haryana, the weather forecasting company reported.

Regions in Northeast India and parts of coastal Karnataka and isolated pockets of Kerala in the South are likely to experience light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells in the next 24 hours, according to Skymet's report.

Parts of Western India such as Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to experience light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours, Skymet predicted.

Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Southern India such as Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and parts of interior Karnataka may also experience light to moderate rainfall.

Tamil Nadu, Southeast Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal may experience isolated light rain in the next 24 hours.