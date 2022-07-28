Monsoon Update on July 28 : Light to moderate rainfall to occur in Northern India

(Image: AP)

Jammu Kashmir, Southwest Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, North Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, East Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past twenty-four hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on July 28.

The rest of the country except northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Gangetic West Bengal received rain, Skymet reported.

Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours for Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim parts of Assam and at one or two places of Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, rest of North East India, Chhattisgarh, parts of Vidarbha, Telangana, parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience Scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Light rain is possible over rest of the country except south Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch, according to Skymet.