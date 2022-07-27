English
    Monsoon Update on July 27: Parts of North India to witness light to moderate rain

    Skymet has predicted that parts of Northern India such as Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh,Bihar, parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana may witness light to moderate rain in the next twenty four hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    Representative Image (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

    Regions in Western India such as Southeast Rajasthan and Gujarat witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past 24 hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on July 27.

    Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of Northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India witnessed scattered light to moderate rain. Parts of Southern India such as Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the report said.

    Punjab, Haryana and Bihar witnessed light rain. Parts of Southern India such as Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep also witnessed light rain, Skymet reported.

    Skymet predicts that parts of Western India such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Vidarbha are likely to witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next 24 hours.

    Parts of Northern India such as Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain. Regions in Southern India such as  Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu may also witness scattered light to moderate rain, Skymet has said.

    Regions in  Western India such as  Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch and Northwest Rajasthan may also witness light rain.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:40 am
