    Monsoon Update on July 26 : Western India likely to get some showers

    A few places over Ladakh, Kerala, interior Karnataka, and coastal Tamil Nadu received light rain, Skymet reported.

    July 26, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, coastal Odisha, interior Tamil Nadu, North Gujarat and at one or two places of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past twenty-four hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on July 26.


    The rest of Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, part of Haryana, Delhi, remaining part of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands got light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells areas such as interior Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.


    A few places over Ladakh, Kerala, interior Karnataka, and coastal Tamil Nadu received light rain, Skymet reported.


    Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours for south and West Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and at one or two places of Northeast India.


    Similar activity is predicted in areas of Northeast India, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Tamil Nadu and at two places of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

    Northern interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch and Northwest Rajasthan, are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain.

    Tags: #Delhi #India #monsoon #showers
