Monsoon Update on July 22: Light to moderate rains in parts of Northern India, heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan, Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 22 predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in various parts of Northern, North Eastern and central parts of the country.

“Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir during 22nd-24th; Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan during 22nd -25th; Uttrakhand and Punjab 22nd-23rd; Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd July,” the IMD’s weather forecast bulleting released at 8:00 am noted.

As per the bulletin, moderate rainfall is expected in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim over next five days. Isolated very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat today and tomorrow, it added.

“Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe today and over Gujarat region today and July 25; Saurashtra & Kutch on July 25; Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra tomorrow and day after,” the bulletin noted.

IMD also predicted cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbouring states in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height.

The bulletin also said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position. It is very likely to remain so during next 24 hours and shift gradually southwards thereafter.