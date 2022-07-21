English
    Monsoon Update on July 21: Light to moderate rain in parts of northern India

    Interior Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Telangana, East Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Delhi, Haryana, Southeast Rajasthan,and Jammu and Kashmir experienced scattered light to moderate rainfall.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Southwest Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, North Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past twenty-four hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on July 20.


    Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand , parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, north and Central Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and at one or two places of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Coastal Karnataka.

    Bihar, Ladakh, Western parts of Rajasthan, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep may, too, experience light rain.

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 12:08 pm
