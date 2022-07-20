Monsoon Update on July 20 : Light to moderate rain in parts of western India, Delhi likely to get some showers

Southeast Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa and other parts of western India witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past twenty-four hours, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on July 20.

Southern India, too, got light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells areas such as interior Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

In east and northeast, the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also experienced light to moderate rainfall.

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh got scattered to moderate rain, Skymet reported.

Northeast India and part of northern India such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar witnessed light rain, the report said.

Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over the next 24 hours for coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

North Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep may, too, experience light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells.

A similar rain activity is likely in parts of eastern and NE India such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Moderate to heavy rain is predicted on July 20 for north Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh due to an increase in rain activity over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, Skymet has said.

Haryana, parts of the national capital region, which includes Delhi, are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain.