Monsoon Update On July 19: Coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and Karnataka experience light to moderate rain

People stand along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa and Karnataka witnessed light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells in the last 24 hours, according to Skymet's report. Regions in southern India such as north Kerala and Telangana also witnessed light to moderate rain. Parts of Vidarbha and south Madhya Pradesh saw moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

Regions in southern India such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Rayalaseema experienced scattered light to moderate rainfall, the weather forecasting agency reported.

Northern India witnessed light rain in parts of Punjab, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Skymet predicts that regions in western India such as Marathwada, southeast Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa and regions in southern India such as coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala are likely to witness light to moderate rain with heavy spells in the next 24 hours.

Regions in eastern India such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal and regions in northeast India will experience light to moderate rain and one or two heavy spells may occur in the next 24 hours, the weather forecasting agency predicted.

Regions in southern India such as interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain. Regions in northern India such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, north Punjab, north Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are also likely to experience scattered light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours.

Northern India may also witness light rain in areas in Ladakh, remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and in one or two places in Delhi NCR, the agency forecast.