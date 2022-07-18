English
    Monsoon Update On July 18: Regions in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu experience light to moderate rain with heavy spells

    Mild to moderate rain fell in southern Indian regions including coastal Karnataka, sections of Kerala, North Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the past 24 hours, according to a Skymet report

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

    Areas in the South Konkan coast and Goa experienced light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells in the past 24 hours. Regions in southern India such as coastal Karnataka, parts of Kerala, north Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands also experienced  light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to Skymet's report.

    Regions in southern India such as the island of Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, coastal Tamil Nadu, and Telangana witnessed scattered light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours. Regions in western India such as north Konkan, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and regions in northern India such as Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also experienced scattered light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours, the weather forecasting agency reported.

    Interior areas of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed light rain.

    Skymet forecast that the coasts of Karnataka, South Konkan and Goa along with regions in southern India such as Kerala and parts of Telangana will witness light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the next 24 hours.

    Regions in northern and north-eastern India such as Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will witness light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells, the weather forecasting agency predicted.

    Regions in western India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and west Rajasthan will experience scattered light to moderate rain whereas regions in southern India such as Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka will experience light rain, according to Skymet.

    Northern India is also likely witness light rain in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the weather forecasting agency said.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #monsoon #monsoon update #Weather
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 11:15 am
