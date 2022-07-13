Monsoon Update on July 13: Delhi likely to witness short, intense spells of rain

Delhi rain: Cars lined up on the Delhi-Gurugram highway (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)



The national capital witnessed rain of different intensity in the last 24 hours, with some areas seeing short intense spells of downpour. According to Skymet report, these showers had the characteristics of the pre-monsoon rain. Parts of Western India such as Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessed moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours, parts of South India such as Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells, according to the weather forecasting agency's report.

Regions in North East India such as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and regions in the Southern India such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu witnessed light rain.

Skymet predicts that regions in Western India such as parts of Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and South Gujarat will experience moderate to heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Regions in southern India such as coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Telangana and Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the North will witness Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells, the weather forecasting agency said in its report.

Regions in Northeast India,Sikkim, Jammu Kashmir, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, south Jharkhand, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

Regions in Northern India such as the foothills of Uttar Pradesh, north Punjab, North Haryana and Delhi likely to experience light rain according to Skymet's report.

Skymet predicts that Delhi will witness short intense spells of rain, the agency stated in its report that this will be due to the due to the Monsoon Trough, which is in the process of shifting northward.