English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Monsoon Update on July 13: Delhi likely to witness short, intense spells of rain

    After experiencing scattered showers and thunder in some areas, Delhi is likely to witness short and intense spells of rain due to the Monsoon Trough shifting northward.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Delhi rain: Cars lined up on the Delhi-Gurugram highway (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    Delhi rain: Cars lined up on the Delhi-Gurugram highway (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)



    The national capital witnessed rain of different intensity in the last 24 hours, with some areas seeing short intense spells of downpour. According to Skymet report, these showers had the characteristics of the pre-monsoon rain.

    Parts of Western India such as Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat  witnessed moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours, parts of South India such as Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells, according to the weather forecasting agency's report.

    Regions in North East India such as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and regions in the Southern India such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu witnessed light rain.

    Skymet predicts that regions in Western India such as  parts of Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and South Gujarat will experience moderate to heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

    Close

    Related stories

    Regions in southern India such as coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Telangana and Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the North will witness Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells, the weather forecasting agency said in its report.

    logo-monsoon-tracker

    Regions in Northeast India,Sikkim, Jammu Kashmir, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, south Jharkhand, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

    Regions in Northern India such as the foothills of Uttar Pradesh, north Punjab, North Haryana and Delhi likely to experience light rain according to Skymet's report.

    Skymet predicts that Delhi will witness short intense spells of rain, the agency stated in its report that this will be due to the due to the Monsoon Trough, which is in the process of shifting northward.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi rain #India #monsoon #Monsoon Trough #Weather
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.